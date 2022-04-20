1,483 Trains With Migrant Workers Have Arrived In UP: Official

Lucknow: Till now, 1,483 trains with migrant labourers have arrived in Uttar Pradesh and in the next few days, the number is slated to increase to 1,557, a senior official said here on Friday.

"Till now, 1,483 trains have arrived in the state with migrant labourers and about 28 lakh people have come to the state through various modes of transport, including over 20 lakh by trains," Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Information Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters here.

The number of trains arriving in the state with migrant workers is slated to increase to 1,557 in the next few days, he said.

The maximum number of 511 trains have arrived from Gujarat and 350 from Maharashtra, the official said. On Thursday, he had said the entire process of bringing back the migrants stranded in other states by trains will conclude in two to three days with the states informing that they have very few or nobody left to be sent back to Uttar Pradesh.

However, on Friday, he said the chief secretary has written to other states for information on the migrant labourers, if any, stranded there.

Earlier, at a meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said the process to bring back migrants from other states will continue. PTI