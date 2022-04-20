144 Million Voters In UP, 4.5 M New, 1.2 M First Timers

Lucknow: A total of 4.5 million new voters have been added in the electoral rolls taking the total voters strength in the 80 member Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh to 144 million voters.

The final publication of the electoral rolls would be made on Friday with increase of voters from 141.9 million to 144 million, state electoral officer (CEO) L Venketshwar informed here on Thursday. He said 1.2 million voters have been registered for the first time, who have attained the age of 18 years and will be eligible to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) was undergoing a massive voter revision programme for the past three month time.

He said that 2.3 million voters names were struck down who were either dead or had voting rights in two places.

"For the first time names of the VIPs have been registered in the voting list while several stake holders like traders organisations, NGOs and others were included in the voters list," the CEO said.

Mr Lu, however, made it clear that, whose name were still missing in the voter list, can register their names online for becoming a voter till the last date of nominations during the election process. The CEO said that the Lok Sabha polls will be held entirely with VVPAT system and a meeting with the representatives of the political parties have been done to aware them about the functioning of the VVPAT attached EVMs. He also denied any possibility of tampering of the EVM or VVPAT machines as it has to cross through four transparent checks, in front of the representatives of the politcal parties. UNI