140 constituencies, 957 candidates; Kerala to decide on April 6

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala heads in for Assembly elections on Tuesday with battle lines drawn between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) which hopes for continuity of term, and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being seen as a potential threat in many places.

Campaigning came to an end in the state on Sunday for the 957 candidates in the fray for the elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly.

On March 19, which was the last date for submission of applications, 2180 applications were received all over Kerala by Election Commission. After scrutiny, it dropped to 1061. As many as 957 candidates are contesting in the Assembly elections after the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

Chief Electoral Officer Tikaram Meena said the final voter list for the Assembly elections was 2,74,46,039. Earlier on January 20, the list containing 2,67,31,509 was published.

The final list was prepared after considering the applications received after January 20, he said.

There are 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgender voters in 140 constituencies. These include 87,318 expatriate men, 6,086 women and 11 transgender people.

Counting of votes will be held on May 2.

—ANI