14-Yr-Old Raped In Mahoba, Accused At Large

Mahoba: A fourteen-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Kulpahad area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Awadh Singh, the incident took place when the girl was alone at her house. Her parents were out for work.

Meanwhile, her neighbour Rahul Paswan entered her house and raped her on knife-point. He later fled after threatening the victim with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. When the victim's parents returned home on Thursday evening, she informed them about the incident. A case has been registered into the matter against the accused Rahul. The victim has been sent to the hospital for a medical check-up. Police is on the lookout for the absconding accused and further probe is on. UNI