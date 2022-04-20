14-yr-old gangraped, drowned in tub in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; sister finds body

Thane: A 14-year-old girl was found raped and killed in her house at Bhiwandi near Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The killers entered the house of the girl in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi. The girl was alone at her house at the time of the incident. The killers allegedly raped her, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar told news agency PTI.

They severely beat the minor and forced her head into a tub of water, which probably caused the death, police added.

When the victim's elder sister returned home in the evening, she was shocked to see her sibling lying dead.

The police were called after her parents arrived.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Based on its findings, the police registered the rape and murder offence against unidentified people late in the night at the Narpoli police station, Narkar said.