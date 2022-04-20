14 villages in UP quarantined because of one person

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): One man has sent 14 villages into forced quarantine in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

The man, who comes from Andhra Pradesh, was staying in a local mosque Bhavanipur Khali area and tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday.

He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi''s Nizamuddin last month.

District magistrate Kumar Prashant said, "After the man tested positive for Corona, the district administration has sealed 14 villages in the radius of three kilometres from the village where he was staying. Fourteen villages have been quarantined."

The official said the limits of the villages have also been sealed, and zonal and sector magistrates have been deployed in the area.

Essential items are being provided in the village and tests of suspected cases are being carried out, he added

--IANS