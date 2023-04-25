14 Trekkers Trapped Near Pindari Glacier Reach Kapkot Safely

Dehradun: All 14 trekkers, including 13 foreigners and one Indian, who were trapped in an avalanche near the Pindari Glacier in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, reached Kapkot safely on Sunday, an official said. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said here that on receiving the information about trekkers, their team left from Bageshwar on Saturday, bypassing the challenges of extreme conditions and heavy snowfall and safely brought the trekkers to Kapkot. They all are in good health, SDRF said.

Shikha Suyal, District Disaster Management Officer, Bageshwar, said on April 3, the team, which set out on a month-long trek towards the Milam Glacier, got trapped in an avalanche near the Pindari Glacier on the night of April 20. He told that all the members of the team escaped by taking cover under a rock. However, their belongings were buried in the avalanche. He said the team members had satellite phones through which they sought help from the district administration and the company operating their trek. However, in the meantime, the party started descending and reached Phurkia.

—PTI