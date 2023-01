Mumbai: The health department of Maharashtra reported on Wednesday that the state has seen 14 new cases of coronavirus infection. However, the state has not seen any new deaths that have been linked to the condition.

As a result, the state's total cases of COVID-19 grew to 81,36,992, while the number of deaths remained static at 1,48,420, as reported in a health department bulletin.

Only one case was recorded in Mumbai.—Inputs from Agencies