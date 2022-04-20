14-Month-Old Baby Girl Raped By Neighbour

Sitapur" A 14-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped by her 50-year-old neighbour in Kotwali area, leaving her in a critical state. The accused took the girl to his house late last night and raped her, Station officer Deepak Shukla said today. Later, when family went to took the girl, she was found in a critical condition, while the accused fled from the spot, he said. The victim was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to Trauma Centre in Lucknow in critical condition, Shukla said. A case was yesterday registered in the matter, the SO said, adding the accused was also arrested.