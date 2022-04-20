14 Killed In Two Road Mishaps In Dhampur Sitapur

Lucknow: Fourteen people were killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh today. The accidents occurred between buses and SUVs due to heavy rains and rash driving, police here said. A report from Bijnore said nine people were killed and four others critically injured when a UP state bus collided with an SUV on NH-74 in Dhampur area near Sherkot this morning at 0600 hrs. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Satyendra Singh said the deceased included three male, three female and three children. The SUV was going towards Bijnore from Lakhimpur Kheri while the bus was coming from Delhi. In a similar incident in Sitapur, five members of a family were killed and several others injured when their car dashed against an unidentified bus near Newada in Laharpur area of the district. Police said the dead were identified as a couple and their daughter. The car was going towards Lakhimpur Kheri from Biswa in Sitapur. The deceased were identified as Israt Ali Siddique (60), his wife Wasim Fatima (55), their daughter Masira (26), Babu Khan (55) and Mohammad Nisar Khan (50). UNI