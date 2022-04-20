14 killed in crime-related incidents in Kabul in 10 days

Kabul: At least 14 people have been killed and 10 others injured in crime and security-related incidents in Kabul over the last 10 days, according to a survey by an Afghan news outlet.

The TOLO News survey released on Friday revealed that of the 14 victims, five were military personnel.

Three explosions and 20 crime incidents took place in the Afghan capital in less than the last 10 days, according to the findings.

The government announced a security plan, security charter, to integrate security personnel in ensuring the safety of Kabul and other big cities in the country.

As part of this plan, President Ashraf Ghani has directed security agencies to come up with robust action against crime cases robustly in the city.

According to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, more than 500 suspects have been arrested in the last 10 days on charges of different crimes in Kabul.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the ministry, people's cooperation with security forces, especially the police, is the key to overcome crime incidents in Kabul.

"There will be reforms in police ranks and in at police stations," TOLO News quoted the spokesman as saying. "We have expedited our efforts to arrest criminals.

—IANS