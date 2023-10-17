14 killed as Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's family home bombed in Gaza

Reports from Gaza Strip indicated that 14 people have been killed in a strike on a home belonging to the family of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, including his brother and nephew. Haniyeh lives in Qatar, the Israeli media reported.

An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed the head of Hamas' Central Gaza Brigade, a senior commander in the terror organisation, the military and Hamas said, as Israel's defence minister warned members of the terror group needed to choose between surrender and death, and rockets from the Strip continued to target Israeli communities, the Times of Israel reported.



The slain Hamas commander, Ayman Nofal, was also a member of the organisation's General Military Council. He was killed in a strike in the Bureij refugee camp. The IDF said the airstrike was carried out following intelligence efforts by the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence Directorate.



According to the IDF, Nofal, as part of his role, carried out numerous attacks against Israel and security forces.



The IDF said Nofal was also previously involved in the production and development of weapons and had been involved in the kidnapping of IDF soldier Gilat Shalit in 2006, the Times of Israel reported.



The military added that Nofal was "one of the most dominant senior officials in the organization, and was close to Muhammad Deif", Hamas' military leader.

—IANS