    Menu
    World

    14 dead, 20 injured in Thailand bus accident

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December5/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Tragedy Incident: 14 Lives Lost and 20 Injured in a Devastating Bus Accident in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand – Authorities Investigate the Cause.

    Visuals from Thailand bus accident

    Bangkok: At least 14 people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus lost control and collided with a tree in Thailand, according to a statement from the state-owned enterprise Transport Company Ltd. on Tuesday.

    The accident occurred at around 12.30 a.m. on Tuesday in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

    Earlier, local media reported 14 people dead and 35 injured, but later the bus operator revised it down to 14 dead and 20 injured.

    The bus was travelling from capital Bangkok to Nathawi district in Songkhla province.

    "The injured were taken to local hospitals," the statement said, adding that the cause of the accident is under police investigation.

    —IANS

    Categories :WorldTags :Thailand news Road accidents Transport Company Ltd updates Prachuap Khiri Khan province Traffic collision reports Bus accident updates Police investigations Thailand
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in