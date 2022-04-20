14 day workshop on Yoga Concludes at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A 14 day workshop organised by the Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies Panjab University Chandigarh concluded today. Prof.V.R.Sinha ,Dean research Panjab University, in his address, highlighted the benefits of yoga for both physical and mental health. He appreciated the efforts of the Centre for organizing a very important and successful workshop. Practicing yogic exercises help the vital organs of the body and improves our health he concluded.

Prof. Renu Thakur Coordinator ICSVS presented the report of the 14 day workshop. She highlighted the importance of yoga in the life of each and every individual. The prominent Yoga teachers and practitioners delivered lectures during the workshop.These include Prof. G.D. Sharma, former Chairman department of Yoga, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, Dr. Laxminarayan Joshi, Head and Dean Students Welfare, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Haridwar, Shri Parvinder Singh ji Punjabi University Patiala, Dr. Arpita Negi, Dept.of Yoga, Himachal Pradesh University, Mr Mohit, Mr Balvinder and Mr Prashant.There were total 12 sessions on yoga for healthy spine, for managing constipation, for thyroid problems, for obesity, for diabetes management and for ensuring good mental health .The research scholars from different universities participated and demonstrated their skill and expertise in the field of yoga.

A large number of participants shared their experiences of this 14 day workshop and highlighted that the workshop has provided them with very important information on the benefits of yoga.The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Renu Thakur, Coordinator, ICSVS.



