14-Day Quarantine For Passengers Coming From Abroad: UP Government

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that the passengers coming from foreign countries will need to give a consent letter that they will stay for 14-days in quarantine.



"Passengers coming from foreign countries will need to give a letter of consent to the effect that they will stay for seven days at paid quarantine facilities and seven days in home isolation. In some exceptional situations, passengers will be allowed for home quarantine," the Uttar Pradesh Home Department said. Domestic flight operations resumed today across the country except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal after two months of suspension due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. —ANI



