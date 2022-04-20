13th SAG: Golden Finish As India Bag 2 Gold In Kho Kho

Kathmandu: Indian men's and women's kho kho teams players reigned supreme as they finished champions for the second consecutive time at the 13th South Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 2016 gold medalists crushed the men's team of Bangladesh in the finals for the second consecutive time as the women's team led by Delhi's Nasreen, also successfully defended their title against hosts, Nepal.

Indian men registered their victory with an innings and 7 points win and a scoreline of 16-9. Deepak Madhav was the hero of the day as he scored 5 crucial wickets for the team as he also stayed on the mat for more than two minutes.

In the women's final, captain Nasreen led from the front as she chased down 5 points while her teammate Maharashtra's Kajal Bhor also made a vital contribution with claiming 5 points. Eventually they wrapped the match 17-5 to finish top of the podium with a innings and 12 points win.

While India won gold in both the categories last edition's silver medalist Bangladesh had a repeat finish on the podium in the men's event with Nepal finishing third. In the women category, Nepal secured the second spot while Bangladesh ended the campaign with a bronze medal.



