1,348 new Haryana Covid cases, half from Gurugram and Faridabad

The Hawk
April21/ 2023

Chandigarh: On Friday, the state of Haryana recorded 1,348 new cases of coronavirus, with over half coming from the districts of Gurugram and Faridabad in the National Capital Region.

The state health department bulletin states that Gurugram has the highest number of new instances of Covid infection, with 598, followed by Faridabad with 159.

According to the bulletin, the Haryana districts of Rohtak and Jind each recorded 89 instances, while the Haryana districts of Hisar, Panchkula, and Jhajjar reported 68, 59, and 55 cases, respectively.—Inputs from Agencies 

