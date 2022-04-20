134 Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Tally At 2535

Dehradun (The Hawk): 134 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9 PM on 23 June as per the Health Bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. With this, the number of Corona positive persons reached to 2535 in Uttarakhand. Total 1602 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. There are 920 active Corona patients in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, 14 cases emerged from Almora, 4 from Chamoli, 5 from Bageshwar, 8 from Nainital, 25 from Dehradun, 9 from Haridwar, 20 from Pauri, 12 from Tehri, 26 from Udham Singh Nagar, 5 from Uttarkashi, 2 from Champawat and 2 from Rudraprayag.

29 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now.







