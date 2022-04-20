1,333 New Covid Infections, 8 Deaths, The Wheel Turns Full Circle In U'khand









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On April 11, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,08,812 on Sunday as 1,333 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 97,887 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,323. The state's toll rose to 1,760 as eight more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 1,842. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 243. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further nosedived to 89.96 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 582 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 386, 122 and 104 respectively. That apart, 49 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 44 Tehri Garhwal, 11 Almora, 9 Chamoli, 8 Bageshwar, 7 Champawat, 5 Rudraprayag, 4 Uttarkashi and 2 in Pithoragarh.

