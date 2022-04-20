130 crore Indians came in solidarity by lighting diyas: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said 130 crore Indians came in solidarity by lighting diyas and lamps on Sunday in line with Narendra Modi's '9pm9minute' campaign and asserted the Prime Minister instilled confidence that the country will win the battle against COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Adityanath said, "Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we saw how 130 crore Indians came in solidarity by lighting diyas. People across the country have supported the lockdown that has been imposed in the wake of coronavirus. This shows the unity in the country and India's power in this world."

He said the way the people came in unity against the battle to combat COVID-19, it will definitely give good results.

"Corona will lose and India will win. The way people lit candles, lamps and phone torch to express their support to Prime Minister Modi, I would wholeheartedly like to thank the people of Uttar Pradesh. People should maintain social distancing to win this battle," he added.

People in various states of the country on Sunday turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps, responding to the Prime Minister '9 pm9minute' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)