130 boxes of liquor seized in UP's Rampur

Rampur: Uttar Pradesh Police has seized 130 boxes of liquor from a vehicle here in Rampur on Saturday.

Assistant Superintend of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar said, "The Milak police station was successful in seizing liquor transported from Haryana. During the checking of the vehicle, the liquor bottles were found in 130 boxes. The boxes were hidden under washing powder."

"The smugglers transport illegal liquor from other states by hiding it under some other product. After receiving information regarding it, we checked vehicles and liquor bottles were seized," the ASP said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday had issued orders for the re-opening of clubs and bars outside the containment zones in the state, with the condition that the establishments will have to operate according to the COVID guidelines of the state and Central governments.

The order was issued by the Excise department of state government according to which the management and association of the establishments have to ensure all cleanliness and hygiene norms while operating.

As per the guidelines of the state government, liquor cannot be served on the bar counters of establishments, and there should not be any seating arrangement around the counter either. It is mandatory also for all the employees of these establishments to wear masks and gloves. —ANI