Kanpur: On Monday, a Class 10 student allegedly stabbed to death a Class 9 student at a school here following a fight between the two.

It happened during lunchtime at a private school in the Gopalpuri neighbourhood of the Bidhnu neighbourhood, they said.

Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said that the 13-year-old suspect gravely injured Nilendra Tiwari, 15, by repeatedly stabbing him in the neck and near it.—Inputs from Agencies