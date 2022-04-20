13-year-old girl suffers second-degree burns after 'mobile phone malfunctions'

A 13-year-old girl has allegedly suffered from second-degree burns after her mobile phone electrocuted her while charging, it has been reported. Jackie Fedro, from Illinois, says that her 13-year-old daughter Gabbie was relaxing in her room at home and playing with the T-Mobile LG d500 mobile phone which she had been given as a Christmas gift when the incident happened. She told Buzzfeed News: "She came running downstairs after it [happened] grabbing her neck. She was in so much pain she was screaming hysterically.

Siobhan Fenton

| The Independent

"It's the worst feeling in the world as a mother to watch your child scream in pain and have no idea how to help her. It took her a good five minutes before she was even able to tell us what had happened. "She suffered painful second-degree burns and now will have a scar all the way around her neck." The family believe that the phone, which was plugged into a wall charger, sent an electric shock from her phone and through the metal necklace she was wearing, burning her neck. Fedro says that after informing T-Mobile and LG about the alleged incident, T-Mobile sent a new mobile phone as a replacement and offered to pay for the child's medical bills. According to Buzzfeed News, she said that LG did not respond. The Independent has contacted T-Mobile and LG for comment. �