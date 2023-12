13-year-old girl in K'taka dies of heart attack

A heartbreaking incident unfolds as a young student, 13-year-old Srusthi from Kesavalu Jogannanakere village, Mudigere taluk, collapses on her way to Daradahalli primary school, succumbing to a sudden heart attack. The community mourns as medical professionals at the government MGM hospital confirm the tragic loss.

Chikkamagaluru, (Karnataka): A 13-year-old girl died on Wednesday after she suffered a heart attack while walking to school in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.



The girl was identified as 13-year-old Srusthi, a resident of Kesavalu Jogannanakere village in Mudigere taluk.



Srusthi, a class 7 student, suddenly collapsed when she was on her way to the Daradahalli primary school.



She was rushed to the government MGM hospital in Mudigere town, where doctors confirmed that the girl died of a heart attack.



More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

—IANS