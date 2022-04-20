13-year-old Girl Gang-raped and Filmed in UP's Sitapur

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Wednesday and four others recorded the act, police said.

All the six youths have been arrested, they said.

The incident took place around 2.00 pm under Misrikh police station area in the district, the police said.

"The 13-year-old girl was on her way back home after attending nature's call when she was forcibly taken to a secluded school building by the six youths," Superintendent of Police L R Kumar said.

While two youths, who are from the same locality as the victim's, raped her, the other four filmed a video," he said.

"All six of them have been arrested and are being interrogated. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he added.

The accused also threatened the girl with dire if she told anybody about the incident, Kumar said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said.

—PTI