13-year-old dies in Hyderabad after father makes her fast for 68 days on priest's advice

The priest's advised that the daughter should fast for four months for the father to get profits from his business. In a tragic incident, a father�s superstition allegedly led to his daughter�s death after he made her fast for 68 days in Hyderabad. The father was following a priest's advice that his daughter should fast for four months in order for him to get profits from his jewellery business. However, it only led to the death of the 13-year-old. The incident took place on October 2 but surfaced on Friday after Balala Hakkula Sangam president Achutya Rao lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police, seeking action against the girl�s parents. "The victim collapsed on the ground and slipped into coma. Immediately, she was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,� Rao was quoted as saying.