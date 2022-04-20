The priest's advised that the daughter should fast for four months for the father to get profits from his business. In a tragic incident, a father�s superstition allegedly led to his daughter�s death after he made her fast for 68 days in Hyderabad. The father was following a priest's advice that his daughter should fast for four months in order for him to get profits from his jewellery business. However, it only led to the death of the 13-year-old. The incident took place on October 2 but surfaced on Friday after Balala Hakkula Sangam president Achutya Rao lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police, seeking action against the girl�s parents. "The victim collapsed on the ground and slipped into coma. Immediately, she was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,� Rao was quoted as saying.
13-year-old dies in Hyderabad after father makes her fast for 68 days on priest's advice
April20/ 2022
