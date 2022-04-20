13 UP IPS officers transferred at midnight

Lucknow: In a midnight shuffle, 13 IPS officers were transferred through an order issued by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

The transfer orders were issued late on Thursday night.

According to a home department official, the transfers included district police chiefs of eight districts.

These districts include Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat (rural), Rae Bareli, Hamirpur, Unnao, Siddhartha Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Kushinagar.

Superintendent of Police, EOW Lucknow, Suresh Rao has been posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Unnao district, while SP Hardoi Amit Kumar has been sent as Superintendent of Police UP-112 Lucknow.

Similarly, Anurag Vats, SP, Kanpur Dehat has been made SP Hardoi. Superintendent of Police Traffic Muzaffarnagar Ram Abhilash Tripathi has been made SP Siddhartha Nagar.

Superintendent of Police Rae Bareli, Swapnil Mamgan has been sent as Deputy Commissioner of Police Lucknow and SP Hamirpur, Shlok Kumar, is the new SP of Rae Bareli.

—IANS