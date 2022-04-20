13 Thai, One Malaysian Asked To Leave UP District

Bijnor: Thirteen Thailand nationals and one Malaysian have been :asked to leave Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh after they were found to be ''illegally preaching religion'', police said.

The police had sought a clarification from the foreigners for preacing religion at a mosque as they were on a tourist visa.

The matter came to light through the local intelligence unit, and on Monday the police asked them to leave the district. The foreigners were also warned that action would be taken against them if found preaching religion anywhere in the country. The report in this matter is being sent to the Central intelligence agencies.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP)Lakshmi Nivas Misra said: "Police got a tip off that some foreigners were staying at the Jama mosque here at Bijnor''s Mridgaan Mohalla. Intelligence agencies were put on alert and the investigation was made in this connection. Intelligence reports revealed that 13 persons from Thailand and one other from Malaysia were staying here at a mosque."

All these persons had come here on a tourist visa, but they were found indulging in preaching religion. They were doing publicity of their religion and attending meetings, the police said. As per visa norms, anyone travelling on a tourist visa cannot indulge in a religious event. Police have asked for explanation from 14 persons and mosque authorities about the matter. --IANS