13 People Injured After Bus Falls Into Ditch Along Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Agra: Thirteen passengers were injured after a bus fell into a 15-feet-deep ditch along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and its suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle after its axle broke, they said. The injured passengers were admitted to the Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital here, police said.

The bus, which was going from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh to Jaipur in Rajasthan, had 70-80 passengers. It fell into a 15-feet-deep ditch along the expressway near milestone nine, they said, adding that the area falls under the Dauki police station.

Dauki Station House Officer Ashok Kumar said, "The private bus, with registration number UP 83 BT0999, was coming from Farrukhabad and going towards Jaipur. Around midnight, the axle broke due to which the bus driver lost control and the bus fell down from the expressway."

"Thirteen passengers were injured in the accident and they were sent for treatment to the Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital in Agra. No death was reported in the accident," Kumar said.

Passengers said that though they did not know about the broken axle, but felt the driver was losing control of the vehicle. The bus then suddenly fell from the expressway into the ditch, they said. —PTI