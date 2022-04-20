13 More Die Of nCoV As U'khand Logs 374 Fresh Infections

























Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 89,218 on Saturday as 374 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 81,154 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,444. The state's toll rose to 1,476 as thirteen more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,144. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 416. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 90.96 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 152 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, Uttarkashi and U S Nagar followed with 53, 42, 36 and 20 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 15 Bageshwar, 11 Pauri Garhwal, 9 Champawat, 7 Rudraprayag, 6 Chamoli, 3 Almora and 1 in Tehri Garhwal.





