13 More Die Of nCoV-19 In U'khand; State Records 448 Fresh Infections

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 86,765 on Monday as 448 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 78,686 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,584. The state's toll rose to 1,426 as thirteen more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,069. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1013. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 90.69 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 157 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Uttarkashi, Haridwar and Tehri Garhwal followed with 113, 39, 31 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 14 Rudraprayag, 12 Almora, 11 Pauri Garhwal, 10 each in Champawat and U S Nagar, 7 Bageshwar and 2 in Chamoli.