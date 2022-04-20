    Menu
    13 killed in roadside Afghan blast

    April20/ 2022


    Kabul: At least 10 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers and three civilians were killed in a roadside blast in Afghanistan's Sar-e-Pul province, a security source said on Sunday.

    According to the source, three others were wounded in the blast on Saturday, reports TOLO News.

    Security officials were yet to officially comment on the development

    So far no group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility.

    Meanwhile, a mine was discovered on a Baghlan road and detonated as it could not be removed, said Ministry of Defence.

    — IANS

