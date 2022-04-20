13 killed in Myanmar attacks

Yangon: At least 13 members of the an ethnic group were killed and eight arrested by Myanmar forces during the renewed clashes in Shan state, a statement said Sunday. The forces have also seized weapons and ammunition, Xinhua reported. The two sides clashed throughout Saturday in the area infiltrated by the ethnic Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), termed by the government as Kokang renegade troops. Saturday's fighting was a continuation of previous clashes from Monday to Thursday during which the forces carried out five air strikes. Forty-seven troopers were killed and 73 injured in the four days of fighting, while casualties on the MNDAA side are unknown. IANS