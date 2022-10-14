13 killed in K'taka due to heavy rain

Bengaluru: At least 13 people have died due to heavy rain in Karnataka, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more downpours in the state on Friday and Saturday.

Besides the casualties, the rain has also also lead to heavy loss of crops and livestock.

As per official data, 28 cattle have died, 3,309 houses damaged, and 6,279 hectares of crops have been destroyed since October 1.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru will receive average to heavy rain on Friday.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for the coastal districts, as well as the north and south interior parts of the state.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballary, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts will witness heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked District Collectors to visit the rain affected areas and take up relief measures.

—IANS