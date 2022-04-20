13 Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarkashi

New Delhi: At least 13 people were killed and two others injured after tempo traveller in which they were travelling fell into a 200-metre deep gorge on Monday. The accident occurred at Shanglai, about 8 km beyond Bhatwari in the district on the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway, when the tempo traveller, carrying 15 passengers, was returning from Gangotri, District Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said.

The vehicle fell into the gorge as the driver lost control over it following landslide which brought a heap of debris on the road, he said. The tempo landed just a few yards of the Bhagirathi river, which flows near the spot. All the 13 bodies, including three of women, have been recovered, the official said. Earlier news agency ANI reported that nine people were killed in the accident. Two girls, aged 13 and 15 years, who were injured in the incident, have been referred from a district hospital Uttarkashi to a hospital in Dehradun, he said. They were brought in an ambulance to Dehradun as they could not be flown in a chopper due to bad weather, he said, adding that all the victims were locals. In July, 48 people died and 11 others were left injured after an overloaded bus fell into a 200-meter gorge in Pauri district. The incident occurred near Gween village, close to Dhumakot in the district, when the private bus, carrying 58 passengers, on its way to Ramnagar fell into the deep gorge. Police said that the accident took place because the driver lost control of the bus. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat had said that he will inspect the site of the accident, later in the day. The chief minister also announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.