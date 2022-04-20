13 Killed After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Thirteen people were killed and over a dozen were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Tuesday, officials said.

District Magistrate Eva Ashish Srivastava said the incident took place at Potam, 120 km away from the district headquarters. "Thirteen people, including the driver, were killed when the bus fell into the gorge," Srivastava said.

"Over 12 people sustained injuries in the accident. Four of them were seriously injured and were referred to Ramnagar for treatment," the DM said. "Prime facie it seemed that the bus was speeding and the accident occurred when it tried to avoid hitting another vehicle," Srivastava added.