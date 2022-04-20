13 Injured In A Road Accident, 5 Serious

Manilla / Ramnagar: A bus travelling from Nagchula to Ramnagar overturned in the Dotiyal area towards the hill of Katapatiya. The bus service is being run by the Adarsh Bus Seva. 13 passengers riding the bus have been reported to be grievously injured. On getting information about the incident, locals gathered in large numbers at the accident site and rescued the injured. The passengers with grievous injuries have been referred to Ramnagar, after being given first aid at the CHC of Dewal.
These are the injured, five of them have been referred to Ramnagar;
Driver, Nandan Singh Mehra resident of Saskholi, Quarla (Salt), Referred
Operator, Sundar Singh Mehra resident of Jamrad police station Chaukhootia, Referred
Suresh Ram resident of Kalyanpur, Sayede, Referred
Rajni Devi resident Patwal Jaspur (Salt)
Harish Ram Dhaneta Sayede
Anand Singh, Chacharoti Sayelde
Neema Devi, Chacharotti, Sayede
Dev Singh, Okhli Thalisaiyan (Pauri Garhwal) Referred
Rohit Singh resident, Okhla Thaliyad (Pauri Garhwal)
Shyam Sunder, Patwal Jaspur (Salt)
Priyanshi, Patwal Jaspur (Sult), Referred
Atar Singh Khadakpur Devipura (Kashipur)
Kavita Devi, Pataudi (Salt)