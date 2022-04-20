13 Injured In A Road Accident, 5 Serious

Manilla / Ramnagar: A bus travelling from Nagchula to Ramnagar overturned in the Dotiyal area towards the hill of Katapatiya. The bus service is being run by the Adarsh Bus Seva. 13 passengers riding the bus have been reported to be grievously injured. On getting information about the incident, locals gathered in large numbers at the accident site and rescued the injured. The passengers with grievous injuries have been referred to Ramnagar, after being given first aid at the CHC of Dewal.

These are the injured, five of them have been referred to Ramnagar;

Driver, Nandan Singh Mehra resident of Saskholi, Quarla (Salt), Referred

Operator, Sundar Singh Mehra resident of Jamrad police station Chaukhootia, Referred

Suresh Ram resident of Kalyanpur, Sayede, Referred

Rajni Devi resident Patwal Jaspur (Salt)

Harish Ram Dhaneta Sayede

Anand Singh, Chacharoti Sayelde

Neema Devi, Chacharotti, Sayede

Dev Singh, Okhli Thalisaiyan (Pauri Garhwal) Referred

Rohit Singh resident, Okhla Thaliyad (Pauri Garhwal)

Shyam Sunder, Patwal Jaspur (Salt)

Priyanshi, Patwal Jaspur (Sult), Referred

Atar Singh Khadakpur Devipura (Kashipur)

Kavita Devi, Pataudi (Salt)