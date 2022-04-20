13 Injured As Bus Overturns

Shahjahanpur: As many as 13 passengers sustained critical injuries when a speeding, double-decker bus turned turtle on a highway in the Tilhar area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police sources here said that the driver of the bus, which was en route to Lakhimpur from Haryana's Panipat, lost control over the vehicle which subsequently overturned near the Sarovar Nagar village near a national highway in the Tilhar area, at around 0300 hrs on Tuesday.

Pankaj (21), a resident of Kodhwa in Bahraich, Ramu (27), Pankaj (20), Ankit Pal (19), Anangpal (45) and his wife Jaydevi (40), residents of Baratpur in Sitapur, Hansmukhi (30), Sandeep (18), Rakhi (6), Sheetal, Urmila, Sandeep and Reena, who were on-board the bus, were critically injured in the accident.

Upon hearing the loud noise, people reached the spot of the accident and informed the police. The cops rescued the people from inside the bus and admitted the injured to the district hospital. Meanwhile, the injured admitted in the district hospital said that the driver, who had stopped the bus at a 'dhaba' mid-way, consumed liquor there and was driving the bus on a high-speed, under the influence of the alcohol. UNI



