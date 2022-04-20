13 Dead In Agra-Lucknow Expressway Accident

Ferozabad: Thirteen people were killed and 31 others injured as the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The accident took place on Wednesday night in Firozabad. All the injured have been admitted to the Sefai medical college. Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward of Sefai Mini PGI, said: "At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead." Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said: "The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind." Taking cognizance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work.

He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured.(IANS)



