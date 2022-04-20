1,279 trained Afghan youth join Army

Kabul: A total of 1,279 youngsters, including 200 women and girls, joined the Afghan National Army after completion of a three-month military training course, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The newly graduated soldiers are capable enough to defend the country's citizens, their properties and the country's freedom and to serve the nation in each part of Afghanistan," Xinhua news agency quoted Deputy Defence Minister Munira Yusufzada said in a statement.

Yusufzada mad the statement after the distribution of certificates to the new service members.

Afghanistan's security and defence forces have been fighting a costly and complicated war as more than 20 militant groups, according to officials, are active in the country.

The casualties of Afghan government forces are reportedly high with 40 security personnel reportedly killed on average every day.

In a deadly attack on a military base in the eastern Ghazni province on Sunday, at least 30 personnel were killed and 20 others wounded.

No group including the Taliban outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident.

