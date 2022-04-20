126 Held In Noida For Extorting Money Posing As FBI Agents

Noida: The police on Friday busted a fake call centre in Sector 63 of Noida and arrested 126 persons for making fake calls posing as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents and extorting money from persons based in the US, an official said.

The police also seized 312 computers and as many headphones, apart from various computer accessories, Noida Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal said, adding that Rs 80 lakh in cash was also recovered during the raid.

The raid was conducted by Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel and the Cyber Cell of the Noida police, he added.

This call centre had been operating for many months was recently put on surveillance.

A case has been registered in Phase III Police Station under various sections of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act.

The official said that the American nationals used to transfer money through Google Play cards.

The arrested call centre employees include Manish Balbani, Sunil Sharma, Mayur Vania, and Pradeep Rathore. All the accused have been sent to judicial custody. --IANS