125 new cases push Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally to 1,18,012

Ranchi: Jharkhand''s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,18,012 on Thursday as 125 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state''s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,057 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 65, followed by East Singhbhum (17) and Palamu and Simdega (seven each), the official said.

Jharkhand now has 1,102 active cases, while 1,15,853 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 12,524 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, 2,779 more health workers were vaccinated across 48 centres in the state on Wednesday. Ten AEFI cases were reported but the condition of the recipients was stabilised after hospitalisation, he added. —PTI