    124 test positive for Coronavirus on June 20, Uttarakhand figures at 2301

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: 124 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9 PM on 20 June as per the Health Bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. With this, the number of Corona positive persons reached to 2301 in Uttarakhand. Total 1450 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state.

    11 cases emerged from Almora, 7 from Chamoli, 5 from Bageshwar, 17 from Nainital, 34 from Dehradun, 3 from Uttrkashi, 5 from Haridwar, 2 from Pauri, 4 from Rudraprayag, 24 from Tehri and 24 from Udham Singh Nagar.

    27 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now.


