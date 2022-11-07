1,235 wild animals in Kenya killed by drought

Nairobi (The Hawk): At least 1,235 wild animals have perished between February and October of this year as a result of the severe drought that has impacted large areas of Kenya's arid and semi-arid terrain, a government official reported.

The prolonged dry season has impacted 14 different types of wildlife, according to a statement made on Friday by Peninah Malonza, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, according to Xinhua news agency.

Malonza stated that "the mortalities have arisen due to the loss of food resources as well as water shortages."

Depressed rainfall in the country's arid and semi-arid regions during the October-December 2021 and March-May 2022 rainy seasons, according to her, have made the situation worse.

Malonza said that southern, eastern, and northern Kenya are all experiencing the severe drought that has killed primarily herbivore species.

She said that in order to lessen conflicts between people and animals, the government has been supplying hay to threatened species like the Grevy's zebra and hippo, trucking water to wildlife in protected areas, and mobilising resources for drought relief.

Malonza encouraged wildlife partners to expand hay supplies to Gravy's zebra in northern Kenya, assist an early undertaking of a comprehensive aerial census of wildlife, and supplement the provision of water and salt licks to animals in the most affected areas.

