123 die of swine flu in Mah since January

Nashik : As many as 123 patients have died of swine flu in Maharashtra since January while 631 positive case were reported, State Survey (epidemics) officer Dr Pradeep Atute said.



Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Dr Atute said more cases of swine flu were reported from Western and Northern parts of the state.

Thousands of people have lost their lives due to the endemic in the state since 2009, Dr Atute said.

He said,'The highest number of swine flu deaths were reported in 2009 and 2015.

Preventive methods can stall the disease.

The fluctuations in temperature could be one cause for the spurt in H1N1 deaths.

' Dr Bilolikar, who is medical consultant to Health Minister Deepak Sawant, said measures are being taken to contain the disease.

The Minister has established an awareness committee which will hold workshops in all district hospitals, sub-hospitals and primary health centres.

