12,000 doctors to discuss medical health in Taj city

Agra: More than 12,000 medical practitioners from all over India and 50 odd countries will join the four-day international conference to deliberate on new challenges, medications, strategies and Ayush.

The international conference will begin in the Taj city from Monday.

Epicon-2020, by the Association of Physicians of India will be one of the biggest medical event where a thousand consultants will give lectures on the brand new investigations on a wide range of diseases, organizing secretary P.M. Maheshwari told IANS.

UP''s Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna will inaugurate the conference on Monday.

The venue of the conference will be spectacular. Over 500 craftsmen have been working for past many days to recreate Mughal architectural splendour and the spiritual flavour of Braj culture.

Twelve separate halls will hold simultaneous sessions.

