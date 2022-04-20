120 Fresh Covid-19 Positive Cases Detected In Uttarakhand; Tally Rises To 4,102

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 120 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 4,102 on Friday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,021 cured and recovered patients while 996 active cases are there in the state. A total of 51 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 34. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 26. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 73.65 percent. District U S Nagar topped the list with a frightening 46 cases, whereas Dehradun followed it with no less alarming 38 cases. Apart from the above, the condition of Haridwar was equally dismal which reported 21 cases. 7 cases were detected in Nainital, 6 in Pauri Garhwal and 1 each in Almora and Champawat.







