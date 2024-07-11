12.5 crore jobs created under Modi govt; 2.9 crore under UPA rule: Hardeep Puri lauds SBI report

He highlighted India's economic advancement to becoming the world's 3rd largest economy and noted the reduction of 250 million people from multidimensional poverty.

New Delhi: Lauding the findings of State Bank of India (SBI) report,Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that only 2.9 crore jobs were created during UPA's 10 year rule in comparison to 12.5 crore jobs created by the Modi-led government in the past ten years.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, further emphasised that India is advancing to become the 3rd largest economy in the world.

Speaking to ANI, Hardeep Puri said, "The Chief Economist of the State Bank of India (SBI) has brought out a report which indicates that in the last 10 years - the 10 years of the Modi Government (2014-24) - a total of 12.5 crore jobs were created."

"Whenever you come up with a figure like this, the immediate questions that arises and this report covers it - what happened in the previous 10 years, the years of Congress-led UPA Government? It's 2.9 crore. So, from 2.9 crore jobs created between 2004 and 2014, you have now moved to 12.5 crore jobs in 2014-2024," he added.

The BJP leader said that India has moved from 10th or 11th largest economy in the world to world's fifth largest economy in the world in the last 10 years.

"We are on the way to becoming the 3rd largest economy. If you look at housing, infrastructure, the value of mobile phones you are exporting, the urban transport system...Over the 10-year period, you have moved 250 million out of multi-dimensional poverty," Puri said.

He added, "For us to have created 12.5 crore jobs in formal sector and in addition the number of people who are on the Udyam Registration portal of MSME, a total of 20 crore people are there."

The Union Minister further affirmed that if India sustains 7.5-8 per cent growth in the coming years, it will become USD 5 trillion economy in the next 2-3 years with higher growth in per capita income.

"The economy is currently growing at anything between 7.5 per cent and 8 per cent plus. If you sustain this growth, you are moving from a 3.9 trillion dollar economy to a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next 2-3 years and then from there to 7.5 and 10 trillion dollar economy. Two things will happen: Per capita income will grow many times," he further stated.

—ANI