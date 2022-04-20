12-year-old boy solemnizes ''nikaah'' in Lucknow

Lucknow: Twelve-year-old Abdul Haii Rashid Firangi Mahali created a record of sorts on Saturday when he became, probably, the youngest person to solemnize a ''nikaah'' in Lucknow.

Abdul Haii Rashid is the son of Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali who was invited to solemnize a ''nikaah'' in Lucknow.

The Maulana took his son along with him and when the marriage was to be solemnized, he asked his son to start the proceedings.

The family members of the bride and the groom were apprehensive that the young boy would not be able to perform the duties of a cleric, but Abdul Haii Rashid left everyone speechless when he conducted the ceremonies with perfection.

The groom, Qamil Umar Jilani, and the bride Alina Mirza were happy that their marriage had been solemnized by Abdul Haii and they also would be a part of history now.

Meanwhile, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said on Sunday that he was happy that his son was equally brilliant in studies as well as in religious education.

Abdul Haii is a student of class 5 in the prestigious La Martiniere boys'' school and wants to become a doctor when he grows up.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said this was the second ''nikaah'' solemnized by his son. "He solemnized the first ''nikaah'' some time back in Canada," he said.

--IANS