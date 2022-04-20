12 Workers Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck

Kushinagar: As many as 12 workers were injured when a bus rammed into a stationary truck in the Patherwa area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Monday.

According to sources here, the bus was carrying 35 workers from Noida and was proceeding towards Bihar. Meanwhile, the bus rammed into a stationary truck on the roadside near the Patheria village, resulting in injuries to 12 workers.

Sources said that a truck was riding right ahead of the bus due to which the bus driver could not see the truck parked on the roadside. The truck parked on the roadside had also met with an accident with Himachal bus. The vehicle was not removed from the road, resulting in the accident.

The driver of the bus lost control over the wheels and the vehicle hit the truck.

12 workers were injured in the accident who were rushed to the Community Health Center, Fazil Nagar. In view of their critical condition, two among the injured were referred to the district hospital. Others are undergoing treatment at the CHC.

Taking the incident into cognizance, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the DM and the Superintendent of Police to reach the spot and carry out a probe. They have also been directed to help the injured and ensure that proper treatment is made available to them. UNI